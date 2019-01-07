Gogol Bordello with Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Video: Nas – “Cops Shot The Kid”
- The Chemical Brothers – “MAH”
- Royal Trux Announce First Studio Album in 19 Years, Release “White Stuff”
- Watch Panda Bear Play New Song “Inner Monologue”
- Hear a New Acoustic Version of Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”
- Benny Blanco, Calvin Harris, & Miguel Address Refugee Rights in “I Found You / Nilda’s Story” Video
- Garbage – “Destroying Angels” and “Starman”
- Video: Lizzo – “Juice”
- Video: Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts – “Talisa” ft. Karen O
- D’Angelo – “Unshaken”
Music Connection
- BMG/BBR Music Group Signs King Calaway
- 2019 She Rocks Awards to Feature Exclusive Performances by Orianthi, Macy Gray, Judith Hill, Mindi Abair and More
- New Gear/New Toy Review: Sonnox Toolbox Plug-ins
- Music Connection Podcast Year End Wrap and Interview with Singer-Songwriter Eric Hutchinson
- Stevie Wonder House of Toys Recap
- ODESZA Performs Sold-Out San Francisco Show on New Year's Eve
- Hurry and Win, EastWest is Giving Away 100 NAMM Tickets
- Carlos Santana Signs with Concord Records
- The Eagles at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii
- Psycho Realm at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA
Music News Underground
- Lucas Ray Exp 'Sphinx' video premiere
- David Gray reveals 'A Tight Ship'
- Rhys Lewis reveals new track
- Slaves drop new video for ‘Photo Opportunity’
- Headie One releases new track feat. Dave
- The 2019 BRIT Awards Nominations Show
- Fleur East reveals brand new single 'Favourite Thing'
- Ian Brown releases new single
- The Spielbergs share new single 'Five On It'
- Gary Oldman to provide narration for new David Bowie is mobile app
