Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Hard Rock Hotel,

Rivera Maya, Mexico

January 30, 2019 – February 3, 2019

Grammy nominated artist Brandi Carlile announced this festival in the summer. It is inspired by Lilith Fair with all women headliners. Carlile has had a long tradition of going to Mexico for the winter. This time she has brought an impressive line-up:

Brandi Carlile – Nominated for 6 Grammy's Carlile's latest album is By the Way I Forgive You. She is a wonder and joy who is proving her dominance in the music world. http://bytheway.brandicarlile.com/

Maren Morris – Country artist Maren Morris is known for her album Hero. She has been a rising star who is quickly going beyond "rising." https://www.marenmorris.com/

Indigo Girls – With 15 studio releases, and more live albums, separate projects and more…The Indigo Girls have a history of music and activism that has shaped the world. http://indigogirls.com/

Margo Price – Grammy Nominated as Best New Artist, Margo Price made a mark with her album Midwest Farmer's Daughter. She blew it out of the park with All American Made. http://margoprice.net/

Patty Griffin – Grammy Award winner Patty Griffin has a large catalog of songs that speak right to the soul. http://www.pattygriffin.com/

Lucius – Jess & Holly make up the sublime harmonies of Lucius. They have worked with and toured with Roger Waters and have established an enviable place. https://www.ilovelucius.com/

KT Tunstall – Tunstall released her latest album Wax this year. Tunstall is a wild rock and rock artist with quick humor and solid songs. http://www.kttunstall.com/

The Secret Sisters – Laura & Lydia Rogers' third album You Don't Own Me Anymore was produced by Carlile and features this resilient group at their best. https://www.secretsistersband.com/home