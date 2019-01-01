Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend

Hard Rock Hotel,
Rivera Maya, Mexico
January 30, 2019 – February 3, 2019
Grammy nominated artist Brandi Carlile announced this festival in the summer. It is inspired by Lilith Fair with all women headliners. Carlile has had a long tradition of going to Mexico for the winter. This time she has brought an impressive line-up:
Brandi Carlile
– Nominated for 6 Grammy’s Carlile’s latest album is By the Way I Forgive You
. She is a wonder and joy who is proving her dominance in the music world. http://bytheway.brandicarlile.com/
Maren Morris
– Country artist Maren Morris is known for her album Hero. She has been a rising star who is quickly going beyond “rising.” https://www.marenmorris.com/
Indigo Girls
– With 15 studio releases, and more live albums, separate projects and more…The Indigo Girls have a history of music and activism that has shaped the world. http://indigogirls.com/
Margo Price
– Grammy Nominated as Best New Artist, Margo Price made a mark with her album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter
. She blew it out of the park with All American Made
. http://margoprice.net/
Lucius
– Jess & Holly make up the sublime harmonies of Lucius. They have worked with and toured with Roger Waters and have established an enviable place. https://www.ilovelucius.com/
KT Tunstall
– Tunstall released her latest album Wax
this year. Tunstall is a wild rock and rock artist with quick humor and solid songs. http://www.kttunstall.com/
The Secret Sisters
– Laura & Lydia Rogers’ third album You Don’t Own Me Anymore
was produced by Carlile and features this resilient group at their best. https://www.secretsistersband.com/home
Ruby Amanfu
– This Nashville singer-songwriter has been featured on Beyonce’s Lemonade
and is known for her appearances on Nashville. https://www.rubyamanfu.com/
