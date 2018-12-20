Montaigne – For Your Love

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Video: Meek Mill – “Trauma”
- The Flaming Lips Cover David Bowie & Bing Crosby’s “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy”
- Listen to a Lost Woody Guthrie Song From 1954
- Video: Saba – “Sirens” (ft. theMIND)
- Bob Dylan Co-Wrote This Song for an Album-Inspired Narrative Podcast
- The Strokes Announce First 2019 Date, Tease “Global Comeback”
- Watch Teyana Taylor’s New Self-Directed Video for “Gonna Love Me (Wu-Tang Remix)”
- Video: M.I.A. – “Reload”
- Listen to Miley Cyrus’ Cover of “Happy Xmas (The War is Over)” Featuring Mark Ronson and Sean Lennon
- Vince Staples – “Home”
Music Connection
- Tenacious D at Fox Theatre in Oakland, CA
- It's Time to Vote for the NAMM TEC Awards
- Industry Profile: Dave Pensado on Putting the "Fab" in Fab Factory
- Album Review: Willapa By Willapa (8/10)
- The Countdown by Richard Lloyd (8/10)
- Executive Profile: Jedd Katrancha, Executive Vice President of Downtown Music Publishing
- Watch it Now - Exclusive Premiere: A VRy MERRY EXPERIENCE Featuring Music from Lady Gaga
- Discrepancies Sign Co-Management Deal with FM Music Management and 3 Years Inc.
- ODESZA Guests on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- New Gear/New Toy Review: JM Acoustic Stereo Mic Clips
Music News Underground
- BTS world tour Love Yourself In Seoul official trailer unveiled
- Music games could be making a comeback
- New Order announce release of Movement boxed set
- Andrew W. Boss 'Avengers' video premiere
- Rudimental team up with Maverick Sabre on new album ‘Toast To Our Differences’
- Brian May to launch new single from NASA on New Year's Day
- AmericanaFest UK announces Awards show performers
- Megadeth announce iconic albums reissue
- ACM, Surrey Arts and Big Leaf Foundation record charity festive single
- Boy George and Culture Club unveil video for ‘Life’
