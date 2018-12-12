3 Artists to See at Red Bull Music Presents United States of Bass

Red Bull Music Presents United States of Bass
 
Cervantes Ballroom & Cervantes Other Side, Denver, CO
 
December 13, 2018
 
 
 
 
Two rooms with heavy bass and 9 artists from all over the nation including the three women acts of:
 
Souls in Action – The artist collective features artists including YaSI https://www.facebook.com/soulsinactionentertainment/
 
UNIIQU3 –  This producer was part of the Jersey Club movement and is now a producer in her own right. https://www.facebook.com/UNIIQU3MUSIC/
 
Jubilee – Jess Gentile was part of the Brooklyn based dancehall crew who won the Red Bull Culture Clash in 2016. She is the first lady of bass from Miami. http://www.jubileelovesyou.com/
December 12th, 2018