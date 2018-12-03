Malu Trevejo – Swipe Dat

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (96)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (58)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (81)
- Film of the Month (57)
- Interviews (294)
- Live Photos (381)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (8)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (65)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (152)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (85)
- Upcoming New releases (28)
- Video of the Month (62)
- Videos (696)
- Website of the Month (94)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- The Specials – “Vote For Me”
- Hear Eddie Vedder “Sing a Prayer” for Chris Cornell With Gospel Choir at Global Citizen Festival
- Video: Nicki Minaj – “Good Form (Lil Wayne Remix)”
- Eminem Drops Surprise “Kick Off” Freestyle Referencing Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, More
- Watch Unreleased Mac Miller Studio Footage in the Alchemist’s Bread Short Film
- Ty Dolla $ign Continues His Hot Streak on Kaytranada’s “Nothin Like You”
- Video: Travis Scott – “Yosemite” (ft. Gunna)
- Watch Ariana Grande’s New “thank u, next” Video
- Gucci Mane – “Bipolar” (ft. Quavo)
- The Decemberists – “Traveling On”
Music Connection
- EDGEOUT Records Launches Rock Artist Development Program
- Harry Connick, Jr. Joins Piano Instruction App Playground Sessions
- The 3rd Annual Christmas Songwriting Competition Kicks Off
- EDGEOUT Records Launches In Partnership With UMG, Offers Rock Artist Development Program For New Bands
- Book Review: "Into The Light: The Music Photography of Jérôme Brunet"
- Capitol Music Group Host "Capitol Royale" With Online Gamer Ninja
- ONErpm Expands Publishing Operation Worldwide
- New Gear/New Toy Review: iZotope RX Post Production Suite 3
- Listen to Singer-Songwriter Olivia Lane on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- Yamaha A-series Acoustic Guitar on The Road with Into The Ark
Music News Underground
- A Flock Of Seagulls to release rework of hit single 'I Ran'
- Bjork, Flying Lotus, The 1975 exclusives, rarities and latest at Independent Label Market
- Jools Holland & James Morrison confirm Live at Down Hall
- Broke Royals 'Christmas Cookie Blues' video
- MOBO Help Musicians Fund supports a further 20 music creators
- Ryan And Pony 'Fast As I Can' video
- Glorybots 'Dream About Nothing' and 'Afterlife' video
- Ariana Grande sets new video record
- Troy Ave 'Ice Cream' video
- Idles to raise money for Samaritans with auction of exhibition artwork
Leave a Reply