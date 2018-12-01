Upcoming New Releases 

Upcoming New Releases
 
Bexley – Lost in the Moment EP – https://www.bexleyofficial.com/
 
Girlpool – What Chaos is Imaginary – http://www.girlpoolmusic.com/
 
Dido – Still On My Mind –  https://www.didomusic.com/
 
Nina Nesbitt –  The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change – http://www.ninanesbittmusic.com/
 
Nostalghia – IMAGO – http://www.nostalghiamusic.com/
December 1st, 2018