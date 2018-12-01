Artist of the Month – December 2018

In 2014 Blood Red Shoes made our Best of list as one of the best live shows that year. This Brighton 2-piece is Laura-Mary Carter & Steven Ansell. We’ve featured their new videos this year. When most people think of a boy/girl 2 piece they think of The White Stripes. Blood Red Shoes evokes a more visceral emotion and should be in the class of The Kills and Sleigh Bells. They both sing and play and are aggressive as a band. Their new album Get Tragic comes out in January. https://www.bloodredshoes.co.uk/