Gina Davis Institute for Gender in Media

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (95)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (58)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (81)
- Film of the Month (57)
- Interviews (294)
- Live Photos (380)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (8)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (65)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (151)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (84)
- Upcoming New releases (27)
- Video of the Month (62)
- Videos (692)
- Website of the Month (94)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Watch Unreleased Mac Miller Studio Footage in the Alchemist’s Bread Short Film
- Ty Dolla $ign Continues His Hot Streak on Kaytranada’s “Nothin Like You”
- Video: Travis Scott – “Yosemite” (ft. Gunna)
- Watch Ariana Grande’s New “thank u, next” Video
- Gucci Mane – “Bipolar” (ft. Quavo)
- The Decemberists – “Traveling On”
- Stream Coldplay’s New Collaborative EP as Los Unidades
- Hear Wavves’ New Emo Christmas EP
- Hear 3 New Songs From Kaytranada
- Hear 2 New Singles from Chance the Rapper
Music Connection
- Hard Rock International Announces Call for Entries in Battle of the Bands Competition
- Music Connection's Top Prospects of 2018
- Claude Hall at the Baked Potato in Studio City, CA
- LM5 by Little Mix (7/10)
- New Music Critique: Fate Under Fire
- Generation Axe at the Grove of Anaheim
- Public Image Ltd at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA
- Joni 75 - Celebrating Joni Mitchell at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Downtown Los Angeles
- Listen to Singer-Songwriter Olivia Lane on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- Entertainment One and The Stereotypes’ Beach Wave Publishing Sign Producers/Songwriters 9AM
Music News Underground
- Mark Ronson returns with video for new single 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' feat. Miley Cyrus
- XamVolo releases lead single ‘Sins of a Soldier’ and announces album release
- Alfie Boe scores fifth top 10 solo UK album 'As Time Goes By'
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Mercer returns with Funky 'Boss' Banger featuring Slim Thug
- Kate Bush pop up store to launch
- Amo Amo 'Closer To You' video
- Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool to debut at Sundance Film Festival
- Krestovsky 'Smoke Weed' video premiere
- Help Musicians UK award three emerging artists £10,000 as part of Peter Whittingham Jazz Award
Leave a Reply