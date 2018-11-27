Raja Kumari – Shook

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (95)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (57)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (80)
- Film of the Month (56)
- Interviews (294)
- Live Photos (380)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (8)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (64)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (151)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (84)
- Upcoming New releases (27)
- Video of the Month (61)
- Videos (689)
- Website of the Month (93)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Yaeji Shares New Mix Featuring Improvised Vocals
- Animal Collective – “Suspend the Time”
- Video: Julia Holter – “Whether”
- Stream Black Thought’s New EP Streams of Thought, Vol. 2
- Watch Boygenius Cover the Dixie Chicks in Concert
- Iceage – “Broken Hours”
- Listen to The 1975 Cover Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”
- Kodak Black Announces New Album DYING TO LIVE, Shares Video for “ZEZE (ft. Travis Scott & Offset)”
- Stream Rita Ora’s New Album Phoenix
- Meek Mill Shares “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes,” Performs on Fallon
Music Connection
- Pilchner Schoustal’s Studio Finds New Life as GROOVE U Music Career Program
- Eight Inductees to the NAMM TECnology Hall of Fame Announced
- Close Up: Yamaha Synthesizers
- Nerve at Sonia in Cambridge, MA
- Leon Bridges: Grit, Grace and Essential Soul
- Signing Story: Covet
- Tip Jar: For Art or Money?
- Songwriter Profile: Roscoe & Etta - New Duo with Maia Sharp and Anna Schulze
- Mariami at The Mint in Los Angeles, CA
- Jerry Lee Lewis at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
Music News Underground
- Annie Mac announces Hottest Record of the Year
- The Steel Woods new album in January
- Jessiquoi 'The Addict' video premiere
- Elena Tonra from Daughter debuts solo project Ex:Re
- 6 Music announces Idles as Top Album Of The Year
- Tears For Fears and The Jacksons to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Simply Rayne 'Don’t Stop' ft. Baby Bash
- Take That unveil new video for 'Pray'
- Luiz Bruno 'The Ballad of Cool Lane' video premiere
Leave a Reply