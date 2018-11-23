Lea Luna, Queen Beats and Ginger Perry at Larimer Lounge
Denver, CO
November 18, 2018
Lea Luna
By Justine Johnson
FEMMUSIC: Do you think there is any positive light of promoting an all female event?
LL: I did want. I tried. I feel like for Valentine’s Day, we (women) are pretty and feminine, there’s some sort of Aphrodite… Something going on, I just tried to do it the right way. Show love for women by women; that was right after the #metoo movement, and Valentine’s with messages I was trying to be supportive.
FEMMUSIC: How do you feel about women that capitalize on being a sexual object?
LL: When we live in a culture that continues to buy into that and we live in a booking structure where image is still a huge thing… Where you win, or don’t win. There are always going to be people that say, “Alright, well I can do the sexy thing”…And it’s a ballsy thing to do. A lot of people will say it’s career suicide… Some people say it’s a fast track to the top.. I’m here to say we should change the narrative entirely. Stop picking it a part in that way, and say this woman is a sexy woman, who DJ’s! Not this sex branded DJ.
FEMMUSIC: I’m talking more about women who aren’t in it for the music. Like prerecorded sets, totally back there to be another model.
LL: See, That’s another thing I’m going to put right back on culture. Honestly, if it’s even possible for someone who doesn’t care about music to get gigs, we need to look at what is selling, and pull that apart instead. It’s not a great intention for someone to want to be a DJ and they don’t truly care. But consistently bringing up this idea that being talented, and being sexy are mutually exclusive traits in women is a healthy conversation. And I’m going to stick to that.
