Lea Luna, Queen Beats and Ginger Perry at Larimer Lounge

Denver, CO

November 18, 2018

Lea Luna

By Justine Johnson

FEMMUSIC: Do you think there is any positive light of promoting an all female event?

LL: I did want. I tried. I feel like for Valentine’s Day, we (women) are pretty and feminine, there’s some sort of Aphrodite… Something going on, I just tried to do it the right way. Show love for women by women; that was right after the #metoo movement, and Valentine’s with messages I was trying to be supportive.

FEMMUSIC: How do you feel about women that capitalize on being a sexual object?

LL: When we live in a culture that continues to buy into that and we live in a booking structure where image is still a huge thing… Where you win, or don’t win. There are always going to be people that say, “Alright, well I can do the sexy thing”…And it’s a ballsy thing to do. A lot of people will say it’s career suicide… Some people say it’s a fast track to the top.. I’m here to say we should change the narrative entirely. Stop picking it a part in that way, and say this woman is a sexy woman, who DJ’s! Not this sex branded DJ.

FEMMUSIC: I’m talking more about women who aren’t in it for the music. Like prerecorded sets, totally back there to be another model.