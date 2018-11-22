Tommy Genesis – God Is Wild

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (95)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (57)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (80)
- Film of the Month (56)
- Interviews (293)
- Live Photos (378)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (8)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (64)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (151)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (84)
- Upcoming New releases (27)
- Video of the Month (61)
- Videos (684)
- Website of the Month (93)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Video: The 1975 — “Sincerity Is Scary”
- Vic Mensa Announces New EP Hooligans, Shares “Dark Things” Video
- Hear Christine and the Queens Mash Up Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights”
- A$AP Rocky Samples Tame Impala on New Song “Sundress”
- Aesop Rock and TOBACCO Announce Collaborative Album Malibu Ken, Release “Acid King”
- Oneohtrix Point Never – “Last Known Image of a Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)”
- Earl Sweatshirt Announces Some Rap Songs Album, Releases “The Mint” [UPDATED]
- Grandaddy – “Bison On The Plains”
- Perfume Genius – “Not For Me” (Bobby Darin Cover)
- Dipset – “On God” (ft. Belly)
Music Connection
- Songwriter Profile: Roscoe & Etta - New Duo with Maia Sharp and Anna Schulze
- Mariami at The Mint in Los Angeles, CA
- Jerry Lee Lewis at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
- JBL Launches "Design My JBL" Contest
- Executive Profile: Michael Shanley, Vice President of IT and Business Development of Music Reports
- New Gear/ New Toys Review: Yamaha MODX Hybrid Synthesizer
- Instrumental Music Needed for Placement
- Cost Plus World Market Launches "Star Maker Song Contest" With Jessie J
- New Blues Festival Wins at 2019 Fest Forums
- BMG Host Album Launch Party for Dido
Music News Underground
- Danii Roundtree 'Crave' video
- Julia Othmer 'Purple and Gray' video
- Earthquake Lights 'Choke ’em Up' video
- Malou Beauvoir "Rasenbleman" ft. Paul Beaubrun video premiere
- Lindsey Stirling/'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' video
- Breaking Benjamin finish their 2018 tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
- Ludlow release video for new single for 'The Country'
- MTV Push: Ones to Watch announce the 2019 Shortlist
- Broke Royals 'Bad Chemicals' video
- Bang Bang Romeo to play the Natural History Museum Ice Rink
Leave a Reply