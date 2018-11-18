Yaeji – One More

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Norah Jones – “Wintertime” (Prod. by Jeff Tweedy)
- Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Pynk” and “Make Me Feel” at Austin City Limits
- Bon Iver Proves He Can Soundtrack a Boxing Match With Creed II’s “Do You Need Power?”
- Watch a Video for Chris Cornell’s Posthumous Song “When Bad Does Good” Starring His Son
- The Chainsmokers Love Beach House Now
- Watch Boygenius Perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Series
- Preoccupations – “Pontiac 87″ (Protomartyr Cover)
- Stream Big K.R.I.T.’s New Surprise EP Thrice X
- Stream Ryley Walker’s New Dave Matthews Band Covers Album The Lillywhite Sessions Now
- Hear 2 New Songs From 2 Chainz
Music Connection
- Maxwell at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA
- Lea Michele at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
- BOSS Unveils Nextone-Artist and Nextone-Stage Guitar Amplifiers
- Foreigner at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA
- Mike Shinoda at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA
- Simple Minds at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- Industry Profile: Songuard.com - A New Way to Protect Your Song
- Capitol Music Group To Host Creativity and Innovation Marathon, “Capitol Royale,” On Dec. 1-2
- Signing Story: Badflower
- Florida Georgia Line at the Novo in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- Bang Bang Romeo to play the Natural History Museum Ice Rink
- Paul Van Dyk new album
- Broods announce new album
- Vevo announces ‘DSCVR Artists to Watch’ 2019
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Trafalgar Releasing breaks ticket sales records for Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
- The London A Cappella Festival celebrates a decade of vocal magic
- Adrian Conner 'Unspeakable' video
- Tiny Fighter 'Want Friends' video
- Unstoppable new voices to take over the Royal Albert Hall
