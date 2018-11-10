King Princess – Pussy Is God

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Sade – “The Big Unknown”
- Stream Bill Callahan and WHY’s New Third Man Live Albums
- Saba – “Stay Right Here” (ft. Mick Jenkins & Xavier Omär)
- Regina Spektor — “Birdsong”
- Anderson .Paak – “Who R U?”
- Ice Cube – “Arrest The President”
- Stream Charles Bradley’s Posthumous Album Black Velvet
- Stream Tee Grizzley’s New Mixtape Still My Moment
- Stream CupcakKe’s New Album Eden
- Stream J Mascis’ New Album Elastic Days
Music Connection
- Shelia E. Drums Her Way into Guitar Center’s Rock Walk
- Ken Sharp, The Power Pop Soul Man is Back with Hall of Fame-Studded Fifth Platter
- Sting & Shaggy at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA
- Friday Freebie - Above Ground Studios’ Nate Middleman (11/9)
- 4 Steps for Writing a Music Press Release
- Signing Story: Badflower
- Bring On The Mesmeric Condition by The Morlocks (8/10)
- Keith Urban at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Nominees Announced
- Focusrite Offering Two Free AAS Sound Packs and Bundle Discount for Next Plug-in Collective
Music News Underground
- Underworld reveal Drift Episode 1, Part 2
- The Beaches release new single ‘Fascination’
- Light of Day Europe tour fighting Parkinson’s disease
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- John Gaar 'Roll Like That' video
- Rita Ora releases acoustic video of 'Let You Love Me'
- The Best of… Rock Musicalsat the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith
- Zuby 'Perseverance' The Best Of Zuby
- Cat Delphi new single ‘Fire’
- Leyya to release new single 'Donnie b-side'
