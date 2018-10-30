Artist of the Month – November 2018

Miss Rayon – This Portland supergroup features Hannah Blilie (The Gossip, Shoplifting, Vexations), Jenny Logan (Deathlist, Summer Cannibals, Sunbathe) & Eric Sabatino (Vexations, Cat Hoch Band, Appendixes). Miss Rayon features all 3 band members taking lead vocals on different songs, as well as breathtaking harmonies. The band has a rock core but is experimental and revolutionary in songwriting and performance. The debut LP Eclipse comes out November 16. https://www.facebook.com/missrayonmusic/