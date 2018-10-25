5 Films to See at 41st Annual Denver Film Festival

Denver, CO

October 31- November 11, 2018

The Denver Film Festival is 41 and bigger than ever. Film programs include CinemaQ, Women + Film, Focus on National Cinema: Hungary, Italian Showcase, Stain Brakhage Vision Award, Panels on journalism, and Denver’s soon to be art event Meow Wolf (there’s a documentary too). The Festival is filled with events from the Red Carpet to the smallest screen, and virtual reality. Here are some of our picks to see:

Netizens – A documentary focusing on 3 women whose lives have been changed by online harassment including Anita Sarkeesian and Gamergate https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30600&FID=102

A Private War – Rosamund Pike takes on the life and death of Marie Colvin a journalist killed in Syria in 2012. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30675&FID=102

Rafiki – This LBGQT film was banned in its native Kenya. A bold look at a lesbian relation based upon the book Jambula Tree https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30642&FID=102

This Changes Everything – Tom Donahue & Geena Davis (Producer) bring together the biggest names in entertainment including Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Sandra Oh, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, and Reese Witherspoon to talk about gender discrimination and the solutions post #metoo – https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30616&FID=102