5 Films to See at 41st Annual Denver Film Festival

DFF

Denver, CO
October 31- November 11, 2018
 
The Denver Film Festival is 41 and bigger than ever. Film programs include CinemaQ, Women + Film, Focus on National Cinema: Hungary, Italian Showcase, Stain Brakhage Vision Award, Panels on journalism, and Denver’s soon to be art event Meow Wolf (there’s a documentary too). The Festival is filled with events from the Red Carpet to the smallest screen, and virtual reality. Here are some of our picks to see:
 
Netizens –  A documentary focusing on 3 women whose lives have been changed by online harassment including Anita Sarkeesian and Gamergate https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30600&FID=102
 
A Private War –  Rosamund Pike takes on the life and death of Marie Colvin a journalist killed in Syria in 2012. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30675&FID=102
 
Rafiki –  This LBGQT film was banned in its native Kenya. A bold look at a lesbian relation based upon the book Jambula Tree https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30642&FID=102
 
This Changes Everything – Tom Donahue & Geena Davis (Producer) bring together the biggest names in entertainment including Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Rashida Jones, Sandra Oh, Tiffany Haddish, Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, and Reese Witherspoon to talk about gender discrimination and the solutions post #metoo – https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30616&FID=102
 
Vox Lux – Looking at the 18-year trials and tribulations of fictional rock star Celeste (Natalie Portman) and featuring music by SIA. This Red Carpet presentation will include director Brady Corbet. https://secure.denverfilm.org/tickets/film.aspx?id=30642&FID=102
 
 
October 25th, 2018