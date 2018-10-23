Jess Kent, CYN, Years and Years

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (94)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (56)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (79)
- Film of the Month (55)
- Interviews (290)
- Live Photos (365)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (6)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (63)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (150)
- Unfinished Mail (83)
- Upcoming New releases (26)
- Video of the Month (60)
- Videos (654)
- Website of the Month (92)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Good Charlotte Kicks Off Generation Rx Tour in Orlando, FL
- Shure’s Off The Beaten Path Contest
- Songwriters Julian Bunetta & John Ryan Partner with Big Deal Music Group to Form Big Family Music Publishing
- Instrumental & Vocal Tracks Needed Immediately For Placement
- FiXT Indie Label Seeks Vocalists
- Attend HMMA's The Music Creator Symposium and Showcase in Los Angeles
- International Acoustic Music Awards Registration Ends Nov. 9
- Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy and More Headline We Can Survive 2018
- Signing Story: SmithField
- CD Baby Partners With Cosynd to Simplify Copyright Registration for Creators
Music News Underground
- MaWayy 'Blame' video
- MTV launch MTV EMA Generation Change Award to empower young people
- The BRIT Awards 2019 statue designer and date unveiled
- The Bad Somethings: 'Straight up - No frills rock and roll!'
- HEЯITAGE 'Speak Life' video
- Moonshot reveal new album 'Last Train Home'
- Last Chance Riders 'Downright Disgusted' video
- Sigrid Four Tet 'Sucker Punch' remix
- MTV announce first performers at 2018 MTV EMAS
- Slash releases new 7-song Halloween playlist
Leave a Reply