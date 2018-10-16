Fickle Friends is a 5 piece pop band from Brighton consisting of Natassja Shiner, Jack Wilson, Jack Herrington, Sam Morris, and Chris Hall. The band formed in 2013 and released EP’s Velvet in 2015, and Glue in 2017 before releasing their full-length album You Are Someone Else this year. You Are Someone Else includes the recent single “Say No More”

Fickle Friends has a pop sound that is fun and bubbly with lyrics that stick with you The band just completed a US tour and now European dates through November. For info visit https://www.ficklefriends.co.uk/

FEMMUSIC: What was the biggest challenge making You Are Someone Else?

NS: I think it was how ping it took. We went to record the record in LA quite early on and ended up writing loads more when we were out there. This meant when we came back to the U.K. we only had half an album recorded because we wanted to put all on the new songs on it. We did the rest either by ourselves or with various producers and it was all quite stressful and chaotic ha. But we got there in the end.

FEMMUSIC: What was your vision for the album vs your EP’s?

NS: Because the songs in the album range from 6 years old to 2 months there wasn’t a specific vision from the get go. It’s just a collection of songs about life over that time period. Being a millennial, the shit you go through in your 20’s ya know?

FEMMUSIC: You worked with Mike Crossey, Mark Ralph, and Mike Spencer on the album. What do you look for in a producer for a song? What made you choose these producers?

NS: They’re all amazing producers. It was all collaborative and tbh it was a lot about who was available at the time. Was great having each of them put their on spin on things, especially mixes. There are other people who worked in the record with us too, Andy Hall Hall, Dan Lancaster…. we just look for people who are passionate about our music.

FEMMUSIC: You’re signed to Polydor Records. What made you decide to sign to a label? What benefits has it given you?

NS: We actually left Polydor and have started our own label Palmeira Music. Polydor was great for a while but we didn’t wanna have to compromise on stuff anymore. Doing things DIY is a lot less stress and more rewarding.

FEMMUSIC: Can you describe your songwriting technique?

NS: We record and produce up a track as we write it on logic normally. Sings usually start with a beat or a loop we find. Splice is super great for songwriting. I keep loads of voice notes and lyrics/poems on my phone so there’s always stuff to draw from.

FEMMUSIC: What song (not your own) has had the biggest influence on you and why?

NS: Ha not sure we could pick just one but “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore is been a big influence, particularly on our song “Swim.” The rhythmic words and overall sound of the track is awesome.

FEMMUSIC: As a woman in the music industry have you been discriminated against?

NS: I don’t think so. The only thing really is that people assume you don’t have anything to do with the writing process etc. I’ve been made to feel that because I’m a girl, obviously I’m just a singer and nothing more. I hate that.

FEMMUSIC: Whom would you most like to collaborate with, or tour with? Why?

NS: Paramore to tour with. Matt Healy to collaborate with. I think he’s a genius.

FEMMUSIC: What one thing would you like to change about the music industry?

NS: Would be nice to get paid more for streaming ha. And for radio to be much more open to playing new up and coming bands on daytime other than just “what’s hot right now” and the big names. It just gets a bit boring hearing the same stuff all the time.