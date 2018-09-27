CXLOE – Show You

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Life Is Beautiful Festival 2018 Recap
- Signing Story: To Whom It May
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Antares Audio Technologies Auto-Tune Pro
- Flightless & ATO Records Form Exclusive Label and Distribution Partnership
- Album Review: Terminal Bloom by Light This City (9/10)
- Album Review: Composure by Real Friends (7/10)
- Album Review: Your Motherfucker by Mondo Cozmo (7/10)
- Album Review: In the Late Hours by Impala (7/10)
- Album Review: You’re A Shooting Star, I’m A Sinking Ship by Whitney Ballen (6/10)
- Album Review: Infinite Games by The Black Queen (6/10)
Rolling Stone
- Troye Sivan, 5 Seconds of Summer on Why Post Malone Defines Music In 2018
- Fleet Foxes Revisit Early Days with ‘First Collection 2006-2009’
- Miranda Lambert Reunites Pistol Annies for Triumphant Country Music Hall of Fame Show
- Hear Lil Peep, iLoveMakonnen’s Melancholy Singalong ‘Sunlight On Your Skin’
- Watch Anthony Russo’s Portugal-Set ‘Can’t Go Wrong’ Video
- Watch Neil Young Perform New Love Song ‘Eternity’
- Joan Jett Talks Rock-Icon Status, Why #MeToo Hasn’t Reached the Music Industry
- Paul McCartney Details Children’s Book ‘Hey Grandude!’
- See Alex Anwandter’s ‘Violent Fantasy’ In Fiery New ‘Locura’ Video
- Will Oldham: My Life in 15 Songs
Music News Underground
- Dom Tivadar 'Sings & Plays Vol.2' released on Bo Sonic Records
- Richard Ashcroft shares track 'Born To Be Strangers' taken from album 'Natural Rebel'
- BLXPLTN 'No English' video
- Arctic Monkeys auction exhibition prints in aid of Centrepoint charity
- Jimmie Allen to release debut album 'Mercury Lane'
- Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa duet on new album
- Delerium & JES 'Stay' video
- Accept reveal details for 'Symphonic Terror – Live at Wacken 2017'
- Passenger releases video for 'Ghost Town'
- Jeremy Zucker drops new single
