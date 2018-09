5 Artists to See at Lose Yr Mind Fest

Vitalidad Movement Arts & Event Center

Portland, OR

September 28-29, 2018

Lose Yr Mind Fest brings national and local bands together for a weekend of fun. This year has 12 acts.

Cat Hoch – This Portland artist mixes acid jazz with psychedelic rock to make a dream pop trip like no other. https://www.facebook.com/cathochmusic/

Jenny Don't + The Spurs – This 4 piece country band recalls the heyday of country. They have many singles on top of their self-titled debut album. https://www.jennydontandthespurs.com/

Jo Passed – This Canadian 4 piece is a live music experience not to miss. Led by Jo Hirabayashi on guitars and vocals, the women in the band are Bella Bebe on guitar and Megan-Magdalena Bourne on bass. The entire band is a wild creature on stage with everything from headbanging to synchronized moves. The music is sublime a sonic wonderland that is orchestral noise. Their latest album is Their Prime. http://www.jopassed.com/

LA Witch – This LA 3-piece was already making waves before the release of their self-titled album in 2017. They are a strong mix of punk, rock and fuzzy 60's girl pop. http://lawitch.tumblr.com/