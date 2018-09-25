Mabel – One Shot

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (93)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (55)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (78)
- Film of the Month (54)
- Interviews (281)
- Live Photos (355)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (5)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (62)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (149)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (25)
- Video of the Month (59)
- Videos (626)
- Website of the Month (91)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Leisure/Lifestyle Music Needed For TV/Digital Ads
- Holiday/Christmas Tracks Needed For Placement
- Afrojack Launches 'Global Remix Battle'
- Jammcard Selects United Recording for New Los Angeles Headquarters
- Demetri Martin to Return as Host of the 34th Annual NAMM TEC Awards
- Attend the 14th LA Amp Show in Van Nuys, CA
- Out Take: Alison Plante - Chair, Film Scoring Department of Berklee College of Music
- BMI Files Rate Court Action Against North American Concert Promoters Association (NACPA)
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA
- Far-West Music Conference Presents “Venue Choice Concert” Featuring Five Favorite Artists from Regional Venues
Rolling Stone
- How Jason Isbell Consistently Wins at Twitter
- Courtney Barnett Talks Nirvana’s Cover Songs, Performs Elyse Weinberg’s ‘Houses’
- Senators Pen Letter to Live Nation CEO Over Ticketmaster Mass-Scalping Report
- Watch GoldLink, Miguel Wreak Supernatural Terror in ‘Got Friends’ Video
- Here’s What It Sounds Like When Jaden Smith Imitates Migos and Bon Iver on the Same Song
- Phish Announce New Year’s Eve Run, Pledge to ‘Duck in and Rock It’ in New York
- Ex–Judas Priest Guitarist K.K. Downing on Helping to Define Heavy Metal
- Jeff Tweedy Reveals Reasons Behind Solo Album and Wilco’s ‘Extended Break’
- How Maggie Rose Bucked Music Row Conventions With Soulful New Album
- Adding Anschutz to Injury: Sharon Osbourne Blasts AEG Over Ozzy Lawsuit
Music News Underground
- BLXPLTN 'No English' video
- Arctic Monkeys auction exhibition prints in aid of Centrepoint charity
- Jimmie Allen to release debut album 'Mercury Lane'
- Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa duet on new album
- Delerium & JES 'Stay' video
- Accept reveal details for 'Symphonic Terror – Live at Wacken 2017'
- Passenger releases video for 'Ghost Town'
- Jeremy Zucker drops new single
- Liam Payne reveals new video
- Behemoth: Nergal muses on how hard it has become to shock or provoke with art
Leave a Reply