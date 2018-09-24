Turkuaz and Greensky Bluegrass

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA
- Far-West Music Conference Presents “Venue Choice Concert” Featuring Five Favorite Artists from Regional Venues
- Novation Is Taking Over a Guitar Center Near You
- Signing Story: FIONN
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Steinberg/Rupert Neve Designs UR-RT2 USB Audio Interface
- Funzalo Records Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal with Music of the Sea
- Playing for Change Featuring Rob Morrow Band & Mia and Jonah at Molly Malone’s Los Angeles
- 2018 Art Laboe Live Show at the Glen Helens Ampitheater in San Bernardino, CA
- Songwriter Profile: Joelle James - Conjuring Classic Soul with “Boo’d Up”
- Live Review: Swami Lushbeard at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach, CA
Rolling Stone
- See Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price Cover the Band’s ‘The Shape I’m In’ at Farm Aid
- Neil Young Rips Trump at Farm Aid, Plays Blistering ‘Powderfinger’
- Justin Moore Plays Benefit Concert for Parkland Shooting Victims
- Greta Van Fleet Sing About Love and Satan on New Song ‘Lover, Leaver’
- Celine Dion Plots Final Dates of Las Vegas Live Residency
- Brandi Carlile, Lilly Hiatt Rescue Rain-Soaked 2018 Pilgrimage Festival
- Mike D, Ad-Rock Set ‘Beastie Boys Book’ Tour
- Metric Plan 2019 Tour in Support of New LP ‘Art of Doubt’
- Mark Knopfler Teases Stage, Studio Life in ‘Good on You Son’ Video
- Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee on Songwriting Process, Alabama Roots
Music News Underground
- BLXPLTN 'No English' video
- Arctic Monkeys auction exhibition prints in aid of Centrepoint charity
- Jimmie Allen to release debut album 'Mercury Lane'
- Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa duet on new album
- Delerium & JES 'Stay' video
- Accept reveal details for 'Symphonic Terror – Live at Wacken 2017'
- Passenger releases video for 'Ghost Town'
- Jeremy Zucker drops new single
- Liam Payne reveals new video
- Behemoth: Nergal muses on how hard it has become to shock or provoke with art
