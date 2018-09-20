Prep Rally – Fire Decides

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Independent Artists Can Now Upload Their Music Directly to Spotify
- Quincy Jones Invests in Jammcard and Completes $1M seed Raise
- New Gear/New Toys Review: HARMAN JBL 3 Series MkII Powered Studio Monitors
- ACM Lifting Lives Announces 2018 Grant Cycle Submissions Now Open
- Ticketmaster Accused of Colluding With Scalpers
- Signing Story: Casanova
- DIY Spotlight: Payson Lewis
- Producer Crosstalk: Doug McKean (Shinedown, My Chemical Romance)
- John Mayer to Receive Billboard 'Legend of Live' Award at 2018 Live Music Summit and Awards
- Francisco Studios
Rolling Stone
- Suge Knight Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter in 2015 Hit-and-Run Death
- Miranda Lambert Brings Deep Cuts to Country Music Hall of Fame Residency
- Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda Celebrate Puerto Rico on ‘A Forgotten Spot’
- Review: Adam’s House Cat’s ‘Town Burned Down’ Doubles as Drive-By-Truckers’ Origin Story
- Review: Aphex Twin Mildly Updates His Classic Skitter on ‘The Collapse’ EP
- Louis the Child, Max Shimmy Through Radiant ‘Dear Sense’ Video
- Blake Shelton Joins Cast of Animated ‘Uglydolls’ Movie
- Kanye West Breaks Silence on Kim Kardashian, Drake Rumors
- Watch Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Find a Cause He’s Passionate About
- Inside Mumford & Sons’ Wildly Experimental Fourth Album ‘Delta’
Music News Underground
- The Prince Estate reveal first posthumous Prince video and album
- Feature your track on 6x Grammy award-winner Malik Yusef's new album
- LowRay 'Friends And The Fakers' video
- Win tickets for Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson UK tour
- Boy George and Culture Club new single ‘Life’
- WAFIA finds empowerment during magic hour in I'm Good video
- Michett
- BBC Radio 2 announces In Concert series for 2018
- Paul McCartney hits number 1 in the US with Egypt Station
- The Chainsmokers release 'This Feeling' with Kelsea Ballerini
