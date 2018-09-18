Gillian Welch and Punch Brothers

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (93)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (55)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (78)
- Film of the Month (54)
- Interviews (281)
- Live Photos (353)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (5)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (62)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (149)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (25)
- Video of the Month (59)
- Videos (619)
- Website of the Month (91)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- John Mayer to Receive Billboard 'Legend of Live' Award at 2018 Live Music Summit and Awards
- Francisco Studios
- Producers Crosstalk: Doug McKean (Shinedown, My Chemical Romance)
- KAABOO Del Mar Celebrates the Closing of its 2018 Event
- Trailer Library Seeks Industrial/Driven Music
- Close Up: Miktek Audio
- Live Review: Lettuce at The Blue Note in New York, NY
- 4th Street Republic's Benefit for Eve Kemp at Harvelle's in Santa Monica, CA
- SESAC and Big Deal Music Celebrate Rosanne Cash
- Songwriter Justin Tranter Donates State-Of-The-Art Recording Studio to The Chicago Academy for the Arts
Rolling Stone
- Music Modernization Act Passes, Despite Music Industry Infighting
- Hear Marianne Faithfull, Nick Cave Channel Shakespeare on Stirring New Song ‘The Gypsy Faerie Queen’
- See Animated Video for John Grant’s ‘He’s Got His Mother’s Hips’
- Hear Chainsmokers Tap Kelsea Ballerini for Lovestruck ‘This Feeling’
- Watch Christine and the Queens’ Sun-Drenched ‘La Marcheuse’ Video
- Rita Ora Details New Album ‘Phoenix’
- Dillon Francis on New Spanish-Language Album ‘Wut Wut,’ EDM’s Latin Pop Crossover
- Watch Rumer Willis, Betty Who Lip-Sync Cher’s ‘SOS’ Cover in New Video
- Song You Need to Know: Fred Thomas, “Altar”
- Crash Test Dummies Reuniting For ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm’ Anniversary Tour
Music News Underground
- Rita Ora announces new album 'Phoenix'
- Michael Pinder 'So Confused' video
- Josh Groban new album
- Avenged Sevenfold release 'Mad Hatter' for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4
- Biffy Clyro, Tom Odell, First Aid Kit, Christine and the Queensto play Edinburgh’s Usher Hall
- Aine Duffy releases new single 'Liar'
- Pacific 'Life In Short' video
- Nuke The Soup 'Network' video
- Paul McCartney & Spotify Singles: Under the Staircase
- Ryan McMullan debut single 'Bowie On The Radio'
Leave a Reply