Lost Dog Street Band, Hang Rounders, Matt Heckler

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (93)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (55)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (78)
- Film of the Month (54)
- Interviews (280)
- Live Photos (351)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (5)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (62)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (149)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (25)
- Video of the Month (59)
- Videos (613)
- Website of the Month (91)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- BMI Sets Revenue Records with $1.199 Billion
- Roland Opens Artist Relations Facility in London
- Women's Audio Mission to Host First Recording Arts Conference in New York
- Music Connection Podcast Celebrates One Year
- Five Finger Death Punch & Breaking Benjamin Donate $190,000 From Summer Tour To Charity
- Kali Offers Splice to Early Adopters
- 2018 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) Accepting Entries
- Open for The Felice Brothers at Brooklyn Bowl
- Instrumental Music Needed For Feature Film
- Amazon Music Announces "Produced By" Series
Rolling Stone
- G-Eazy’s Jealousy Spirals on New Song ‘Rewind’ With Anthony Russo
- Hear Kelela’s ‘LMK’ Get Remixed by CupcakKe, Princess Nokia
- Hear LCD Soundsystem Cover Chic Classic ‘I Want Your Love’
- See Natalie Prass Dance Among Dead Presidents in New Video
- Dillon Francis Drops Radiant New Video for ‘White Boi’ Featuring Lao Ra
- Young Thug Booked on Felony Drug Charges Stemming From 2017 Arrest
- Lana Del Rey Recruits Jack Antonoff for New Song ‘Mariners Apartment Complex’
- How Puerto Rican Producer Tainy Became an Architect of Modern Reggaeton
- Spotify Has Lifted Its Hated 3,333-Song Download Limit
- Watch KT Tunstall Dance in Fierce New Video for ‘The River’
Music News Underground
- The Joy Formidable debut new single 'The Better Me'
- The 1975, Idles, Janelle Monae, Christine & the Queens, Arctic Monkeys and Goat Girl lead Q Awards nominations
- Man Made Time 'Insanity' video
- The Bad Flowers release 'Who Needs A Soul' video
- Jools Holland USA road trip on the BBC
- Beach House share video for 'Drunk In LA' directed by Sonic Boom
- Mull Historical Society reveal new track ‘Clementine’
- Jack White's New EP & documentary launching exclusively on Amazon
- Tom Speight releases video for new single ‘Want You’
- gv.grace 'F**k Golf' video
Leave a Reply