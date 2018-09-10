Your Smith

Your Smith
Your Smith & Baum
Globe Hall
Denver, CO
August 18, 2018
 
Your Smith begins her tour in Denver but will be ending it with the Violent Femmes for October and November. Your Smith recently released her debut, Bad Habit EP that included singles “The Spot” and “Bad Habit.” She is signed to Neon Gold Records, home to Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens. The EP features collaborations with Tommy English, Stint, Nick Davey and more. FEMMUSIC featured “The Spot” in June at:
 
 

Your Smith mixes lyric driven rock with an old school sound that recalls Dusty Springfield meets Sheryl Crow. 
 
After touring with Baum and Rhye she will join the Violent Femmes for the following dates:
Fri 10.26 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
Sun 10.28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Tue 10.30 – Boston, MA @ Royale
Wed 10.31 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Fri 11.2 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth
Sat 11.3 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Sun 11.4 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
 
September 10th, 2018