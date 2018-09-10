Your Smith & Baum

Globe Hall

Denver, CO

August 18, 2018

Your Smith begins her tour in Denver but will be ending it with the Violent Femmes for October and November. Your Smith recently released her debut, Bad Habit EP that included singles “The Spot” and “Bad Habit.” She is signed to Neon Gold Records, home to Charli XCX and Christine and the Queens. The EP features collaborations with Tommy English, Stint, Nick Davey and more. FEMMUSIC featured “The Spot” in June at:

Your Smith mixes lyric driven rock with an old school sound that recalls Dusty Springfield meets Sheryl Crow.

After touring with Baum and Rhye she will join the Violent Femmes for the following dates:

Fri 10.26 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

Sun 10.28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Tue 10.30 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Wed 10.31 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Fri 11.2 – Toronto, ON @ The Queen Elizabeth

Sat 11.3 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

Sun 11.4 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre