The Beths – Little Death

Music Connection
- SXSW Announces Initial Keynotes and Featured Speakers for 2019 Conference
- Exec Profile: Chris Hansen, Owner/Founder of No Sleep Records
- Greta Van Fleet at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles
- 93.5 KDAY Rap Show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
- Ed Sheeran at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada
- David Byrne at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
- The Milk Carton Kids to Host Americana Honors & Awards, Buddy Miller Confirmed as Musical Director
- Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings Obtain Joan Jett Catalog and Other Blackheart Titles
- New Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival to Replace Rock on the Range
- Amuse Group Signs Crimson Apple For Management and Recording Deals
Rolling Stone
- Seventeen Could Be K-Pop’s Next U.S. Arena-Fillers
- David Bowie Band Members to Embark on ‘Celebration’ Tour
- Watch Willie Nelson Nail the Sinatra Saloon Classic ‘One for My Baby’
- Song You Need to Know: Free Cake For Every Creature, ‘In Your Car’
- SXSW 2019: Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry Plot Joint Keynote Speech
- Dierks Bentley to Headline Bluegrass Tribute at Country Music Hall of Fame
- Bauhaus to Unearth Unreleased Songs From ‘Bela Session’ for 40th Anniversary
- See Robyn Hitchcock’s Psychedelic Video for ‘Sayonara Judge’
- Hear Kurt Vile’s Sprawling ‘Bassackwards’ from New LP ‘Bottle It In’
- Review: St. Paul and the Broken Bones Get a Little More Modern on ‘Young Sick Camellia’
Music News Underground
- Earthless release single from forthcoming live album
- Marcus Lazarus
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis - The Proposition Soundtrack to be released on vinyl
- Richard Ashcroft unveils video for new single 'Saved By The Joy'
- Lily Moore shares new video
- Fantastic Negrito announces deluxe version of acclaimed album 'Please Don't Be Dead'
- Jessie Reyez to release Being Human In Public EP, listen to new song 'F*** Being Friends'
- Jeremy Zucker returns with new single
- The Score return with new single 'Stronger'
- Pell drops highly anticipated single 'Greyhound'
