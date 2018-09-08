L’Freaq – Moonlight

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (93)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (55)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (78)
- Film of the Month (54)
- Interviews (280)
- Live Photos (350)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (4)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (62)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (149)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (25)
- Video of the Month (59)
- Videos (609)
- Website of the Month (91)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- 93.5 KDAY Rap Show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
- Ed Sheeran at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada
- David Byrne at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles
- The Milk Carton Kids to Hosts Americana Honors & Awards, Buddy Miller Confirmed as Musical Director
- Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings Obtain Joan Jett Catalog and Other Blackheart Titles
- New Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival to Replace Rock on the Range
- Amuse Group Signs Crimson Apple For Management and Recording Deals
- Archive: Friday Freebie - Mojave (8/30/18)
- Scorpions and Queensryche at Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA
- Weezer and Pixies at the Mattress Firm Amphitheater in Chula Vista, CA
Rolling Stone
- Ellen DeGeneres Trolls Cher With Cheesy Impersonation of ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’
- John Lennon Receives Commemorative U.S. Postage Stamp
- Mac Miller: The 2016 Rolling Stone Interview
- Elle Fanning on How Kanye and Katy Perry Inspired New Pop Musical ‘Teen Spirit’
- Jessie Reyez Unveils Biting New Song, ‘F*** Being Friends,’ Plots North American Tour
- Mac Miller Dead at 26
- Watch Mac Miller’s Intimate Final Performance of ‘Hurt Feelings’
- Watch Paul McCartney’s Livestream of Secret New York Concert
- Luke Combs Plots 2019 Headlining Arena Tour
- Ruston Kelly on New Album ‘Dying Star’ and Why Women Are Superior Songwriters
Music News Underground
- Metric new single ‘Now or Never Now’
- Rufus Du Sol new single
- Aminé drops 'Reel It In' music video
- Metal Allegiance new video for 'The Accuser' feat Trevor Strnad
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Steve Aoki Teams Up With Nicky Romero + Kiiara for 'Be Somebody'
- Sigala releases ‘Just Got Paid’ with Ella Eyre and Meghan Trainor feat. French Montana
- Joan Jett film Bad Reputation: The Joan Jett story by Kevin Kerslake
- Jools Holland & Ferne McCann to host Boisdale Music Awards
- David Guetta officially relaunches his 'Jack Back' alias with new mixtape
Leave a Reply