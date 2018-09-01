Upcoming New Releases

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Janet Jackson Named BMI Icon at the 2018 R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
- Album Review: Let's Go Sunshine by The Kooks (6/10)
- Jerry Greenberg and 769 Entertainment To Release Global Michael Jackson Tribute Featuring Jason Derulo
- Archive: Friday Freebie - Focusrite Clarett 2Pre USB Audio (8/24/18)
- MKTO Signs With ICM Partners for Worldwide Representation
- New Gear/New Toys Reviews: Warm Audio WA-47 Tube Condenser Microphone
- Live Review: Love Ghost at Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles
- City Of Hope Announces Warner/Chappell Music ‘Icon Of Hope’ Award To Be Presented To Stephen Schwartz
- BOSS Announces VE-500 Vocal Performer Pedal
- DAEODON on Latest MC Podcast
Rolling Stone
- Aretha Franklin Funeral Bishop Apologizes to Ariana Grande for Groping, Taco Bell Joke
- Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: Views From Inside the Church
- ‘Harry Potter’ at 20: Artists Reveal Tattoos, Tears, Tour Stories Inspired by the Wizarding World
- Dinosaur Jr. Realign U.S. Tour After Mastodon Cancellation
- Aretha Franklin Funeral: See Stevie Wonder Deliver ‘The Lord’s Prayer’ and ‘As’
- Review: Tash Sultana’s Excellently All-Over-the-Place ‘Flow State’
- Review: Kacey Musgraves, Huey Lewis and More Pay Tribute to Genre-Busting Country Icon Roger Miller
- Aretha Franklin Funeral: Jennifer Hudson Delivers Roaring Rendition of ‘Amazing Grace’
- Eminem Producer Explains Why ‘Kamikaze’ Is a Throwback to Slim Shady
- Aretha Franklin Funeral: Clive Davis Pays Tribute to ‘The Ultimate Natural Woman’
Music News Underground
- The Slow Readers Club announce 'For All Here To Observe' Acoustic EP
- The Silver Snails 'Dancing With The Stars' video
- Jauz releases concept album ‘The Wise and The Wicked’
- Final ever Soft Cell concert comes to cinemas nationwide
- Pete MacLeod 'Walk To The Light' new album by Scottish singer-songwriter
- Tor Miller releases new song & video 'Friends With You'
- Passenger's 'Let Her Go' video passes two billion YouTube views
- Mnek new video for correct
- Lily Moore releases acoustic version of ‘I Will Never Be’
- Steve Aoki unveils attention-grabbing video for ‘lie to me’ ft. Ina Wroldsen
