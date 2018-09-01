Miserable

Artist of the Month – September 2018

Miserable
Miserable – Kristina Estandiari is the voice of the doom metal group King Woman. She also has her own solo project called Miserable which is releasing a double EP Loverboy/ Dog Days in October. Miserable the band is an all women project with Sarah Green, Juli Lydell & Jess Lankford. Miserable revels in alternative rock and highlights Estandiari’s voice and guitar. https://www.facebook.com/miserablegrl
September 1st, 2018