8 Artists to See at The Inaugural Grandoozy

Overland Park

Denver, CO

September 14-16, 2018

From the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands comes Colorado’s next great concert experience. This 3 day festival includes names like Kendrick Lamar & Stevie Wonder. It has 5 stages (6 when you include the Bud Light Dive Bar), which include everything from national headliners to dj’s and dance music. There are events featuring culinary ambassadors at the Detour Denver, craft beers at Arts & Crafts, distillers, spirits and cocktails at The Flight School, and panels and a marketplace dealing with Colorado’s outdoor experience at The Backyard.

Bishop Briggs (Scissors Stage, Friday) – Bishop Briggs has exploded from her beginnings in 2015 to her debut album Church of Scars. Her latest single is "Baby." https://bishopbriggs.com/

Cherry Glazerr (Scissors Stage, Saturday) – Clementine Creevy is out of control in this rock band. Apocalipstick is their latest album. http://cherry-glazerr.com/

Florence + the Machine (Rock Stage, Saturday) – From day one Florence Welch has been a dynamo. Her latest album is High As Hope. Florence controls the stage and the audience. Don't miss this set. https://florenceandthemachine.net/

Jade Bird (Scissors Stage, Friday) – This London artist has been sweeping the US this year. In 2017 she released Something American. Her latest single is "Uh Huh." http://www.jade-bird.com/

Kelela (Paper Stage, Sunday) – Kelela's 2017 album Take Me Apart featured singles "LMK", and "Blue Light." She has been headlining shows since then. http://kelela.co/

Mavis Staples (Rock Stage, Sunday) – Mavis Staples is making more news now than ever before. Her latest album is If All I Was Was Black. Staples has been honored by the Kennedy Center and has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame. Staples has toured with Bob Dylan. She is a living legend and a force to be reckoned with. https://www.mavisstaples.com/

Snow Tha Product (Rock Stage, Saturday) – This California hip-hop artist has been headlining for years and has established herself. She released her full album in 2011, and an EP in 2016. She has been releasing mixtapes since. Her latest single is "Myself." http://www.snowthaproduct.com/