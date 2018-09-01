6 Artists to See at Venusfest

Mod Club, Opera House

Toronto, ON

September 20-22, 2018

This Canadian Music Festival celebrates feminism in the arts. This 3 day festival includes music performances and a range of artists.

Zola Jesus – Zola Jesus is an electronics driven ethereal artist. Her latest album is Okovi. http://zolajesus.com/

Bully – Alicia Bognanna fronts this electric 3 piece rock band. Their latest album is Losing http://www.bullythemusic.com/

Moor Mother – Describing Moor Mother is a challenge. She is an activist, poet, singer songwriter, hip-hop artist, producer and more. She has a visceral tone to her music that challenges as much as it entertains. Her latest album is Crime Waves. https://www.facebook.com/MoorMother/

Partner – Josee Caron & Lucy Niles make up this indie rock group. Their debut album is In Search of Lost Time. https://www.facebook.com/officiallypartners/

TiKa – TiKa is an activist, advocate and TV personality. Her latest single is “Debt.” https://www.tikathecreator.com/

Vallens – This Alberta 4 piece has had the wind at their backs as they have climbed in the music industry. Their latest EP is Dimmed In My Display. https://www.vallensband.com/