Music Connection
- Former MJJ President Jerry Greenberg and 769 Entertainment To Release Global Michael Jackson Tribute
- Archive: Friday Freebie - Focusrite Clarett 2Pre USB Audio (8/24/18)
- MKTO Signs With ICM Partners for Worldwide Representation
- New Gear/New Toys Reviews: Warm Audio WA-47 Tube Condenser Microphone
- Live Review: Love Ghost at Bootleg Theatre in Los Angeles
- City Of Hope Announces Warner/Chappell Music ‘Icon Of Hope’ Award To Be Presented To Stephen Schwartz
- BOSS Announces VE-500 Vocal Performer Pedal
- DAEODON on Latest MC Podcast
- Signing Story: Brynn Elliott
- Sergio Tiempo - Chopin Piano Concerto at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA
Rolling Stone
- Hear Eminem’s Surprise Album ‘Kamikaze’
- See Diamante Eléctrico Flaunt Outcast Pride in New Video for ‘Rotos’
- Hear Pete Seeger’s Early Demo of ‘Turn! Turn! Turn! (to Everything There Is a Season)’
- Frightened Rabbit Plot First Show Since Scott Hutchison’s Death
- The Struts Play Stripped-Down ‘Body Talks,’ ‘Somebody New’ for ‘Rolling Stone’
- Songwriter Lera Lynn on Duets Album ‘Plays Well With Others,’ Stylistic Evolution
- Blitzen Trapper Announce ‘Furr: Deluxe Edition,’ Share Rare Song ‘Booksmart Baby’
- Mastodon Cancel Tour With Dinosaur Jr. Due to ‘Critical Situation’
- Inside Abbey Road’s User-Friendly Makeover
- Hear Rising Rapper Russ Croon New Lovelorn Song ‘Serious’
Music News Underground
- Death Valley Girls 'Disaster (Is What We’re After)' video
- Adam Lambert reveals backstage Queen video
- Roger Daltrey to headline this year’s legends of football award
- Jawbone release debut album on Nov 9th
- She Makes War shares video for 'Devastate Me'
- Liza Anne releases Cranberries Cove ‘Dreams’ and announces new EP
- The Struts release new version of 'Body Talks' ft. Kesha
- Tancred 'Something Else' video
- Mnek debut album out Sep 7th
- Hard Rock Cafe London to host Freddie for a Day celebration
