8 Artists to See at The 3rd Annual Loud Women Fest

The Dome, Tufnell Park, Boston Music Room

London, UK

September 15, 2018

Zand – Zand is pop rock with an “in your face” realism as evidenced by her video for “Boy Like U” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57iO6yK7150&has_verified=1

Sister Ghost – Shannon Delores O’Neill leads this 4 piece band which can be hard punk to lyrical songwriting. https://www.facebook.com/sisterghost/

The Franklys – This 4 piece is more mainstream akin to The Pretenders meet The Strokes. http://www.thefranklys.com/

The Menstrual Cramps – This 4 piece punk band is in your face with their debut album We're Not Ovaryacting. We first heard of them last year and are waiting for the world tour. https://www.facebook.com/TheMenstrualCramps/

Grace Savage – Grace Savage released Control Freak, a follow up to her popular Savage Grace EP.. She is one of the hottest new artists emerging today. See FEMMUSIC’s interview with her. https://gracesavageofficial.com/

Wolf Girl – This London 4 piece released a 7″ in 2017 featuring “Moody.” This pop band is prolific in releasing material steadily since 2014. http://www.wearewolfgirl.co.uk/

Pussyliquor – PussyLiquor is a 5 piece rap & punk band from Brighton. They are led by the vocals of Ari Black. https://www.facebook.com/pxssyliqxor/ See our interview with them at http://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/2017/08/31/pussy-liquor/

Ms. Mohammed – We previewed Ms Mohammed last year as part of the Matchwomen’s Festival – Ms Mohammed is another facet of Dana Jade. A reaction to the anti-Islamist Brexitreactionaries she strikes out with an anthem called “Alibi.” http://msmohammed.com/