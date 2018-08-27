Red Bull Music Presents Goodness Block Party

Red Bull Music Presents Goodness Block Party
Denver, CO
September 1, 2018
 

Since 2012 DJ Low Key has been running the “Goodness” party in RiNo. Today he brings in his friends for a day full of music featuring DJ Low Key with both Goodness and The Solution. The musical friends include TiRon and Ayorami, Sur Ellz, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. FEMMUSIC readers will also find YaSi, the versatile artist who can go from hip-hop to soul in a second https://www.yasimuse.com/
 
 
Kayla Marque who is conquering Denver this year while working on a new album. Her live sets, whether alone, or with full band, are mesmerizing and exciting https://soundcloud.com/iamkaylamarque
August 27th, 2018