Red Bull Music Presents Goodness Block Party

Denver, CO

September 1, 2018

Since 2012 DJ Low Key has been running the “Goodness” party in RiNo. Today he brings in his friends for a day full of music featuring DJ Low Key with both Goodness and The Solution. The musical friends include TiRon and Ayorami, Sur Ellz, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. FEMMUSIC readers will also find YaSi, the versatile artist who can go from hip-hop to soul in a second https://www.yasimuse.com/