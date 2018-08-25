Minke – Maybe 25

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Artist Advocate Jeremy Geffen Dead at 40
- Waves Audio to Host SoundGrid 201 Certification in Los Angeles, CA, on Sept. 7
- Alice Cooper at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles: Photo Blog
- Dillon Carmichael’s Grand Ole Opry debut: Photo Blog
- Kid Koala at The Regent in Los Angeles: Photo Blog
- Queen Latifah and Common at the Hollywood Bowl
- Archive: Friday Freebie - Audio-Technica Headphones (8/24/18)
- Former Panic At The Disco's Dallon Weekes' New Project iDKhow Signs to Fearless Records
- New Gear/New Toys Review: IK Multimedia Arc 2.5
- Momentum Builds for Music Modernization Act in Senate
Rolling Stone
- We Came as Romans Singer Kyle Pavone Dead at 28
- The Beach Boys: Album Guide
- Lindsay Kemp, Dancer and David Bowie Collaborator, Dead at 80
- Jessie Reyez Drops ‘Body Count’ Remix, Talks VMAs, #MeToo and Repping Colombia
- Dickey Betts Postpones Upcoming Concerts After Suffering ‘Mild Stroke’
- Metallica’s ‘And Justice for All’: What Happened to the Bass?
- How ‘Grand Theft Auto’ Is Changing the Way the World Experiences Music
- Flashback: See Lauryn Hill Perform Lush Version of ‘Lost Ones’ at MTV VMAs
- Watch Toots & the Maytals Perform ‘Monkey Man’ With Taj Mahal at Lockn’ Festival
- Prince’s Family Files Lawsuit Against Doctor That Prescribed Him Pain Pills
Music News Underground
- David Haerle 'Do You Know Surrender?' video
- Brandon Tory 'Seriously' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- While She Sleeps, Architects, Metallica all winners at Heavy Music Awards
- More and more music stars addicted to gambling
- My Silent Bravery 'Everyday Is The Weekend' video
- Markus Schulz feat. Sebu (Capital Cities) 'Upon My Shoulders' video
- US Ensemble DeVotchKa Return with First Album in 7 Years 'This Night Falls Forever'
- Beartooth 'Disease' video
- Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold to play Stonehenge
