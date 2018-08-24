Adeline – Swirl

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Momentum Builds for Music Modernization Act in Senate
- Signing Story: The Po' Ramblin' Boys
- Are you ready for KAABOO Del Mar 2018?
- [email protected] Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio returns in 2019
- Out Take: D. Brent Nelson, Composer (Days of Our Lives)
- Play Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, CA for New Music Series
- Downtown Acquires Film/TV Music Agreements with Court TV and Indian Paintbrush
- Canadian Country Artist Eric Ethridge Wins Grand Prize in 2018 Unsigned Only Music Competition
- Smooth Summer Jazz at the Hollywood Bowl
- Royalty Exchange Built A Zillow For Song Royalties - What Are Your Songs Worth?
Rolling Stone
- Hear Nicki Minaj Join K-Pop Group BTS on Alternate Version of ‘Idol’
- Veteran Frisco Rocker David Freiberg on Keeping Jefferson Starship’s Legacy Alive
- 10 Best Country and Americana Songs of the Week: Eric Church, Jillian Jacqueline
- Kinks’ Dave Davies: Hear Newly Unearthed Song ‘Cradle to the Grave’
- How Songwriter Tyler Childers Became the 21st Century Voice of Appalachia
- Hear Logic Invite Jay-Z to Collaborate on New Song ‘The Return’
- Temptations Musical Booked for 2019 Broadway Run
- How Sia Saved Herself
- Hear Chance The Rapper’s New Song ‘Reboot’ With Joey Purp And Kami
- Hear Mike Love, Hanson’s Buoyant New Rendition of Beach Boys’ ‘It’s OK’
Music News Underground
- Brandon Tory 'Seriously' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- While She Sleeps, Architects, Metallica all winners at Heavy Music Awards
- More and more music stars addicted to gambling
- My Silent Bravery 'Everyday Is The Weekend' video
- Markus Schulz feat. Sebu (Capital Cities) 'Upon My Shoulders' video
- US Ensemble DeVotchKa Return with First Album in 7 Years 'This Night Falls Forever'
- Beartooth 'Disease' video
- Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold to play Stonehenge
- Jermain Jackman to play SoulTown at 100 Wardour St
