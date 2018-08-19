Cat Power – Woman

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Gregory Porter at the Hollywood Bowl Photo Blog
- CD Baby Distributes 50% Of All New Spotify Tracks, Publishes 1 Million Songs
- Thank You for Today by Death Cab for Cutie: Album Review (9/10)
- Byrds Co-Founders, Marty Stuart Celebrate Sweetheart of the Rodeo 50th
- Jukebox Heroes Tour at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA
- G-Eazy Soars During Surprise-Filled Set in Irvine
- Foo Fighters' Cal Jam 18 announces Free Pop-Up on Aug. 26 at Hollywood Palladium
- The Beach Boys Q&A at Capitol Studios
- TOTO at the Pacific Amphitheater at the OC Fair
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
Rolling Stone
- Toots & the Maytals Return to Virginia
- Lil Peep and XXXTentacion Collaboration in the Works
- Watch Pearl Jam Cover David Bowie’s ‘Rebel Rebel’ at Chicago’s Wrigley Field
- Lady Gaga’s ‘The Fame’ at 10: How Her Debut Was a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy
- Backstreet Boys Cancel Oklahoma Concert After Storm Injures at Least 14 People
- Mastodon’s Brent Hinds to Sell Personal Collection of Instruments
- Jack White Stages Free Concert for Tesla Employees at California Plant
- Stevie Wonder: Album Guide
- Rihanna Documentary Out Within Months, Director Says
- See Ariana Grande Break Down Over Manchester Attack in Emotional Interview
Music News Underground
- Sheku Kanneh-Mason becomes first artist to receive new BRIT Certified Breakthrough Award
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- ash.ØK 'Holding Sand' video
- Mika Means 'Single Life' video
- Slothrust 'Double Down' video
- Paul McCartney reveals new song and track-listing for Egypt Station
- The Aces 'Last One' video
- Tiggi Hawke & Cowens Brothers release new track ‘Remedy’
- Ed Is Dead video
- John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Imagine restored and remixed for cinema
