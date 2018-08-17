Varsity – A Friend Named Paul

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (92)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (54)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (77)
- Film of the Month (53)
- Interviews (276)
- Live Photos (340)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (61)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (148)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (24)
- Video of the Month (58)
- Videos (583)
- Website of the Month (90)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Gregory Porter at the Hollywood Bowl Photo Blog
- CD Baby Distributes 50% Of All New Spotify Tracks, Publishes 1 Million Songs
- Thank You for Today by Death Cab for Cutie: Album Review (9/10)
- Byrds Co-Founders, Marty Stuart Celebrate Sweetheart of the Rodeo 50th
- Jukebox Heroes Tour at the Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA
- G-Eazy Soars During Surprise-Filled Set in Irvine
- Foo Fighters' Cal Jam 18 announces Free Pop-Up on Aug. 26 at Hollywood Palladium
- The Beach Boys Q&A at Capitol Studios
- TOTO at the Pacific Amphitheater at the OC Fair
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO at the Forum in Inglewood, CA
Rolling Stone
- Eric Clapton Readies First Christmas Album ‘Happy Xmas’
- Aretha Franklin’s Family Set Public Viewing, Private Funeral in Detroit
- Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ Proves That Trap Is the New Pop
- Alan Jackson, Brooks and Dunn to Play Nashville Benefit Concert
- Hear Dillon Carmichael’s Tender New Song ‘Dancing Away With My Heart’
- Review: Sabrina Claudio Is Smooth and Steady on ‘No Rain, No Flowers’
- See Smokey Robinson Reminisce About Aretha Franklin After Queen of Soul’s Death
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Mitski, Prince, Ariana Grande and More Editors’ Picks
- Review: Death Cab For Cutie Get Reborn on ‘Thank You For Today’
- Aretha and Black America’s Two Biggest Moments
Music News Underground
- Mika Means 'Single Life' video
- Slothrust 'Double Down' video
- Paul McCartney reveals new song and track-listing for Egypt Station
- The Aces 'Last One' video
- Tiggi Hawke & Cowens Brothers release new track ‘Remedy’
- Ed Is Dead video
- John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s Imagine restored and remixed for cinema
- Adina E 'I Couldn’t Help Myself' video
- Images of Eden 'Shield Me' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
Leave a Reply