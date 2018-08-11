Evalyn – Angels

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Non Profit Little Kids Rock Partners with Jam Master Jay Foundation for Music to Bring Hip Hop to Music Classrooms Across the U.S.
- Grammy Museum Opens Applications For Music Grants
- Taylor Swift Brings Her “Reputation” Stadium Tour to Toronto, ON
- DIY Spotlight: Anja Kotar
- Downtown Signs Chase & Status
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Neumann U 67 Tube Microphone Reissue
- Album Review: Iconic by Take 6 (7/10)
- Genelec Unveils New High-SPL Smart Active Monitors
- Mac DeMarco Announces Mac's Record Label and First-Ever Solo Tour
- Shinedown and Godsmack Invade Southern California's Five Point Amphitheater
Rolling Stone
- Shakira Rocks, Body Rolls at New York Stop of El Dorado World Tour
- Watch Pearl Jam Cover Chris Cornell’s ‘Missing’ at Seattle Stadium Gig
- Kanye West Drops Surprise New Song ‘XTCY’
- The 25 Best ABBA Songs, Ranked
- Donald Trump Praises Kanye West Again: ‘He Is Willing to Tell the Truth’
- Queens, New York’s The Meadows Festival Cancels 2018 Fest Due to Permit Issues
- Swae Lee Steals the Show (Again) on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Chun Swae’
- Nicki Minaj’s Album Premiere Was a Weird, Wild Ride
- Migos Rapper Quavo Drops Three Lavish Solo Songs
- Justin Timberlake Preps Book of ‘Anecdotes, Reflections and Observations’
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Biting Elbows 'Love Song' video
- nIMO & The Light 'Skin to Skin' video
- Couch Jackets 'Pillows And Rillos' video
- André Rieu claims the biggest music concert cinema event of all time
- Superseed
- An Old Friend 'Lady' video
- ACM’s exclusive BASCA 2018 Scholarship recipient is Elsa Thurley
- Tritonal 'Love U Right' (feat. Lourdiz) video
- The Libertines 'Sharabang' at Wheels & Fins
