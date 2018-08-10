10th Annual Sister Winds Festival at Mishawaka Amphitheater

Sister Winds festival
Ft. Collins, CO
 
August 26, 2018
 
This celebration of women in music features 2 stages and events from workshops on belly dancing and yoga to fire dancers and a kids village. Artists playing include Ayla Nereo, Nina Storey, Bonnie & Bridget from Elephant Revival, Qbala, Ley Line, Whippoorwill, Las Curanderas, and more. For info visit https://sisterwinds.com/
 

Ayla Nereo

 

