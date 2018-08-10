10th Annual Sister Winds Festival at Mishawaka Amphitheater

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- Taylor Swift Brings Her “Reputation” Stadium Tour to Toronto, ON
- DIY Spotlight: Anja Kotar
- Downtown Signs Chase & Status
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Neumann U 67 Tube Microphone Reissue
- Album Review: Iconic by Take 6 (7/10)
- Genelec Unveils New High-SPL Smart Active Monitors
- Mac DeMarco Announces Mac's Record Label and First-Ever Solo Tour
- Shinedown and Godsmack Invade Southern California's Five Point Amphitheater
- Create and Exploit Your Very Own Fan Brand
- 80's Weekend #6 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA
Rolling Stone
- Lakeith Stanfield’s Moors Teams With Tune-Yards for New Song ‘Mango’
- Snoop Dogg to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Touring Musical ‘Redemption of a Dogg’
- Every Rapper Nicki Minaj Dissed on ‘Barbie Dreams’
- See Elle King Command a Cult in Stylish New ‘Shame’ Video
- Hear Alice in Chains Channel Despair on New Song ‘Never Fade’
- Kanye West Wasn’t Kidding About His Trump Support
- Nicki Minaj Releases New Album ‘Queen’
- Hear Texas Cowboy Cody Johnson’s New Song ‘On My Way to You’
- Singer-Guitarist Liz Cooper Talks Psychedelic Debut Album
- Cher and ABBA Are a Pair Made in Pop Heaven
Music News Underground
- nIMO & The Light 'Skin to Skin' video
- Couch Jackets 'Pillows And Rillos' video
- André Rieu claims the biggest music concert cinema event of all time
- Superseed
- An Old Friend 'Lady' video
- ACM’s exclusive BASCA 2018 Scholarship recipient is Elsa Thurley
- Tritonal 'Love U Right' (feat. Lourdiz) video
- The Libertines 'Sharabang' at Wheels & Fins
- Albert Hammond, Jr 'Far Away Truths' video
- First Aid Kit, Patti Smith Darlingside wow at Cambridge Folk Festival
