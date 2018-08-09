Kiesza – Phantom of the Dance Floor

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (92)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (54)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (75)
- Film of the Month (53)
- Interviews (274)
- Live Photos (335)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (61)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (145)
- Uncategorized (15)
- Unfinished Mail (82)
- Upcoming New releases (23)
- Video of the Month (58)
- Videos (570)
- Website of the Month (90)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Downtown Signs Chase & Status
- New Gear/New Toys Review: Neumann U 67 Tube Microphone Reissue
- Album Review: Iconic by Take 6 (7/10)
- Genelec Unveils New High-SPL Smart Active Monitors
- Mac DeMarco Announces Mac's Record Label and First-Ever Solo Tour
- Shinedown and Godsmack Invade Southern California's Five Point Amphitheater
- Create and Exploit Your Very Own Fan Brand
- 80's Weekend #6 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA
- Jackson Browne at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA
- Apply to Showcase at Canadian Music Week 2019
Rolling Stone
- Hear Gucci Mane, Lil Pump’s Swaggering New Song ‘Kept Back’
- Spotify Is Done Fighting Apple Music — and Ready to Take On Apple
- Hear Eric Clapton’s Soloing on Doyle Bramhall II’s New ‘Everything You Need’
- Hear Aaron Lee Tasjan’s Punchy New Song ‘The Rest Is Yet to Come’
- Hear Kacey Musgraves’ Charming Cover of Roger Miller’s ‘Kansas City Star’
- Hear Diplo, Sia, Labrinth Supergroup Seek Solace on New Song ‘Thunderclouds’
- Watch Lizzo, James Bay Recall Starstruck Encounters With Beyonce, Eric Clapton
- Alkaline Trio on How Depression, Trump-Era Mayhem Fueled Their New LP
- See Devin Dawson Multiply Himself in Arresting ‘Asking for a Friend’ Video
- Hear Cher’s Clubby Version of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight’
Music News Underground
- Couch Jackets 'Pillows And Rillos' video
- André Rieu claims the biggest music concert cinema event of all time
- Superseed
- An Old Friend 'Lady' video
- ACM’s exclusive BASCA 2018 Scholarship recipient is Elsa Thurley
- Tritonal 'Love U Right' (feat. Lourdiz) video
- The Libertines 'Sharabang' at Wheels & Fins
- Albert Hammond, Jr 'Far Away Truths' video
- First Aid Kit, Patti Smith Darlingside wow at Cambridge Folk Festival
- Will Young set to headline Quaglino’s ‘Q Decades’ Closing Party
Leave a Reply