HEADLINER – Winter

Winter at Lost Lake – Denver, CO – August 21, 2018

Winter is coming and they’re bringing the sunshine with them. Winter is a LA based dream pop band led by Samira Winter. As a band they’ve released 2 albums: Supreme Blue Dream & Ethereality. There are also the EP’s Daydreaming, Tudo Azul and numerous singles including “Jaded”, “Dreaming”, and “Amiga”

They are working on a new album called Estela Mágica due in September. Samira Winter has come from Brazil, to Boston to LA. Her band brings a playfulness and joy to songs in English & Portuguese. They also have a fun sense of humor as in their latest video

For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/daydreamingwinter/