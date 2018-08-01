Object as Subject

Artist of the Month – August 2018

ObjectAsSubject

Object as Subject is a 3 piece experimental punk band led by Paris Hurley, a former classical violinist. Their debut album Permission comes out this month. Object as Subject is a combination of gritty droning bass, stark drums, and vocals that tear through your skull. They describe themselves as “Feminist Art Punks” as we strongly agree. https://www.objectassubject.com/
