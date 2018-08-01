6 Artists to See at 2nd Annual Velorama – Denver, CO

Hop Along (Friday) – – https://www.hopalongtheband.com/ – This Philly 4 piece led by Frances Quinlan exploded again this year with the release of Bark Your Head Off, Dog. Saying they are high energy is an understatement.
The Kills (Friday) – – http://thekills.tv/ – Alison Mosshart & Jamie Hince create magic as a duo. This year they released a cover of Saul Williams’ “List of Demands (Reparations).” Before that was Ash & Ice and 18 months of touring. They’ll be touring with Interpol later this year. This is only Denver stop.
Lo Moon (Saturday) – – http://lomoonofficial.com/ – This LA three-piece released their self-titled album earlier this year. The mix dream pop and rock.
Matt & Kim (Sunday) – – http://mattandkimmusic.com/ – This power pop duo released a new album this year, Almost Everyday, that features singles “Happy If You’re Happy” and “Glad I Tried.”
Cults (Sunday) – – https://www.cultscultscults.com/ – On August 17 the Cults are releasing a cover album of the Motels self-titled album as part of SOUNDS DELICIOUS series on Turntable Kitchen. This will be a thrilling addition to this band’s unique catalog.
Wildermiss (Sunday) – – https://www.wildermiss.com/ – Local favorite Wildermiss is a 4 piece synth-pop meets guitar-driven rock band led by Emma Cole. They have already played Westword Music Showcase, UMS, and are receiving huge praise nationally. They released Lost With You recently.
