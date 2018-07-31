Her Sound Her Story

Monthly Features
Music Connection
- G-Eazy Announces the Endless Summer Fund
- Randy Bachman at The Troubadour
- Grammy Museum Host Verdine White Q&A Event
- ThinkFloyd! at the Peppermint Club in Los Angeles, CA
- Thomas Dolby Performs at the Roland Artist Relation Offices
- The Stars Align at Five Point Amphitheater in Irvine, CA
- Apply to Showcase at Folk Alliance International
- New Music Critique: Vincent Poag
- New Music Critique: Splimis
- Teen Sensation Billie Eilish Stars in Our August Issue - Now Available
Rolling Stone
- What’s Behind the New Jazz Resurgence?
- Watch Pop Prodigy Grace VanderWaal Parody ‘Wonderwall’ on ‘Corden’
- The Best Reissues of 2018 So Far
- Watch Taylor Bennett’s Energetic Performance of ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ on ‘Fallon’
- Weezer’s Summer Tour Set Kicks Off With a Nostalgia Supernova
- Review: 88rising Celebrate Hip-Hop Globalism on ‘Head In the Clouds’
- Review: Ross From Friends Makes The Organic-Feeling House Music on ‘Family Portrait’
- Review: Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway’s Pogo-Ready Hard-Rock LP ‘Dictator’
- Review: Kenny Chesney Sends His Love to the Virgin Islands on ‘Songs for the Saints’
- See Luke Combs’ Rollicking ‘Honky Tonk Highway’ on ‘GMA’
Music News Underground
- NIGHT 'Charlottesville' feat. Guillem Duquette video premiere
- BBC Music Day announces Kylie, Jarvis, Gareth Malone and more
- Countdown to UK premiere tour of new Let It Be show
- Earthquake Lights 'The Fix' video
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Long Claw 'Razor Blade Tears' video
- Navakaine 'Skyliner' video
- Jungle announce new album
- David Guetta & Anne Marie Collaborate On 'Don't Leave Me Alone'
- Active Bird Community share new single/video 'Baby It's You'
