Femmes to the Front

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (91)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (53)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (52)
- Interviews (266)
- Live Photos (328)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (60)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (137)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (81)
- Upcoming New releases (22)
- Video of the Month (57)
- Videos (545)
- Website of the Month (89)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Multi-Grammy Winner, Keyboardist and Composer Jan Hammer on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- Arcade Fire’s Everything Now Continued Tour is Nothing Short of Spectacular
- Music Needed For Indie Rom-Com
- Get Your Music in a Hulu TV Series
- Last Chance to Register & Perform at IES 18 – the INDIE ENTERTAINMENT SUMMIT : Global Music Conference in L.A. at Special Rate!
- Doritos Blaze, Busta Rhymes Team for Hip-Hop Music Contest
- Audio-Technica Sponsors Playing For Change
- Nail the Mix Winner Gets SSL Native Studio Bundle
- BMG Secures Rights to Live From Daryl’s House
- Songwriter Profile: FINNEAS
Rolling Stone
- Ed Sheeran: Watch Intimate Trailer for ‘Songwriter’ Documentary
- Inside 03 Greedo’s Last Days of Freedom
- Op-Ed: Vic Mensa Weighs in on Gun Violence
- Hear Zedd’s Agile New Breakup Anthem ‘Happy Now’
- ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Heading to Netflix
- Phil Collins Rounds Up Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel Collaborations for New Box Set
- Brandi Carlile Announces All-Women Festival, Talks Lineup Inequality
- Cardi B, Sammy Hagar, Gucci Mane, Toby Keith to Headline Arkansas’ New ‘MusicFest’
- ‘F-ck It, We’ll Take the Bet’: The Gold Rush To Sign the Next Rap God
- See Jason Isbell’s Stripped-Down ‘White Man’s World,’ ’24 Frames’
Music News Underground
- Watch NOTHING's fairy tale of digital renaissance with model Sara Skinner
- MYO reveal San Junipero video
- IBRU 'War and Violence' video
- Recommended Ammoon instruments with discount codes
- Greta Van Fleet release ‘When the Curtain Falls’
- Northern Irish country music star Catherine McGrath readies debut album
- Lydia release new music video for 'Let It Cover Me Up'
- Animal Collective announce audiovisual album Tangerine Reef
- Muse Tour Director Glen Rowe comes off the road to launch music charity
- Jack White new video
Leave a Reply