7 Artists to See at PDX Pop Now! – Portland, OR – July 21-22, 2018 – http://pdxpopnow.com/

Now in it’s 15th year this free music festival brings some of the best Portland artists to the forefront. Every year we find artists we’ve never heard of doing amazing things. This year is no different.

Black Water Holy Light – https://www.instagram.com/blackwaterholylight/

– This melodic metal group just released their video from their self-titled album and will be touring in August.

Hair Puller – https://www.facebook.com/hairpullerband – This 3 piece doom metal group includes Ledana on bass and vocals. They have a full length album coming later this year

KayelaJ – https://www.facebook.com/KayelaJMusic – This rap artist just released 3 new singles: “Check X3”, “Kayela and the Muthafuckin j”, and “Heat Gentleman’s Club.”

Lenore – https://www.lenoresings.com – Rebecca Marie Miller & Joy Pearson lead this throwback ethereal and melody driven rock band. The comparisons to Fletwood Mac come close is you ignore the dual vocal melodies. They released their self-titled album last year.

Moorea Masa and The Mood – Shine A Light. http://www.mooreamasa.com – Moorea Masa’s vocals are hypnotic in her album

Mr. Wrong – Babes in Toyland last year. https://www.facebook.com/mrwrongband – This pop punk trio releasedlast year.

Petite – https://www.facebook.com/petitepdx – Petite is the enigma of the fest. They just released a cassette demo and are working on an album. This 4 piece punk group screams of early UK punk and is a band to watch evolve