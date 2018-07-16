7 Artists to See at PDX Pop Now! – Portland, OR

7 Artists to See at PDX Pop Now! – Portland, OR – July 21-22, 2018 – http://pdxpopnow.com/
 
Now in it’s 15th year this free music festival brings some of the best Portland artists to the forefront. Every year we find artists we’ve never heard of doing amazing things. This year is no different. 
 
– This melodic metal group just released their video from their self-titled album and will be touring in August.
 
Hair Pullerhttps://www.facebook.com/hairpullerband – This 3 piece doom metal group includes Ledana on bass and vocals. They have a full length album coming later this year
 
KayelaJ – https://www.facebook.com/KayelaJMusic  – This rap artist just released 3 new singles: “Check X3”, “Kayela and the Muthafuckin j”, and “Heat Gentleman’s Club.”
 
Lenorehttps://www.lenoresings.com – Rebecca Marie Miller & Joy Pearson lead this throwback ethereal and melody driven rock band. The comparisons to Fletwood Mac come close is you ignore the dual vocal melodies. They released their self-titled album last year.
 
Moorea Masa and The Moodhttp://www.mooreamasa.com – Moorea Masa’s vocals are hypnotic in her album Shine A Light.
 
Mr. Wronghttps://www.facebook.com/mrwrongband – This pop punk trio released Babes in Toyland last year.
 
Petitehttps://www.facebook.com/petitepdx  – Petite is the enigma of the fest. They just released a cassette demo and are working on an album. This 4 piece punk group screams of early UK punk and is a band to watch evolve

 

 

