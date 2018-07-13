Charli XCX – 5 In the Morning

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (91)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (53)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (52)
- Interviews (266)
- Live Photos (326)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (60)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (136)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (81)
- Upcoming New releases (22)
- Video of the Month (57)
- Videos (540)
- Website of the Month (89)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Live Review: Vance Joy at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles
- Practicing and Playing Guitar Consistently - How to Defeat Procrastination
- ASCAP Foundation and The Wallis Establish Partnership to Promote the Works of Emerging Songwriters
- Book Review: "Artist Management: For The Music Business"
- Book Reviews: Dreaming The Beatles
- Book Review: "Waiting To Derail: Ryan Adams and Whiskeytown, Alt Country's Brilliant Wreck"
- Book Review: "Starmaker Machinery"
- Book Review: "The Doors - Summer's Gone"
- Book Review: "I Wish You Would Kill Yourself Like Your Brother Or Like Kurt Cobain"
- Summertime in the LBC Recap
Rolling Stone
- See Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town Sing Live ‘Tin Man’
- Hit Writers Mau y Ricky Step Into Spotlight With Slick New Single ’22’
- Hear Cole Swindell’s New Song ‘Love You Too Late’
- 10 New Albums to Stream Now: Deafheaven, Dirty Projectors and More Editors’ Picks
- Hear Cody Jinks’ New Song ‘Somewhere Between I Love You and I’m Leavin”
- Why System of a Down Haven’t Put Out an Album in 13 Years
- Hear Metric’s Heavy New Song ‘Dark Saturday’
- Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears Talks Embracing His Past on New Solo LP
- Hear Saul Williams’ Wild New Song ‘The Flaw You Worship’
- Hear Ryan Culwell’s Working Class Lament ‘The Last American’
Music News Underground
- Michael Buble entertains at British Summer Hyde Park
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Mary J. Blige releases 'Only Love'
- Suede release new song 'Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You'
- Wiz Khalifa releases new album 'Rolling Papers 2'
- Lloyd receives RIAA platinum plaque for 'Tru'
- Jonathan Wilson debuts 'Sunset Blvd' video on Conan O'Brien's Team Coco
- Gorillaz share two new remixes of Humility DJ Koze and Superorganism
- Gitty 'Karaoke' ft. Trinidad James and Rose Gold video
- Verdi's Requiem by Monteverdi Choir at Westminster Cathedral
Leave a Reply