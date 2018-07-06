Gogol Bordello/ Regina Spektor – Seekers and Finders

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (91)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (53)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (52)
- Interviews (266)
- Live Photos (325)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (60)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (136)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (81)
- Upcoming New releases (22)
- Video of the Month (57)
- Videos (533)
- Website of the Month (89)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Album Review: The Prodigal Son by Ry Cooder (8/10)
- MC Wishes Bill Withers a Happy 80th Birthday
- Focusrite Offers Free Eventide Plug-in and 50% Discount
- Live Reviews: Villains In Vogue at The Study in Hollywood, CA
- Signing Stories: Madison Ryann Ward
- D'Addario Accessories Wins 'Best in Show' at 2018 Summer NAMM
- Executive Profile: Karen Dunn, Owner / Event Producer of KMD Productions, LLC
- Composers Needed For Live Theatrical Musical
- Producer Crosstalk: Eric Bass, multiplatinum act Shinedown
- Expert Advice: A Career by Design Not by Default
Rolling Stone
- Lil Pump, Charlie Sheen Play Wild Doctors in ‘Drug Addicts’ Video
- Rap Is Leading the Music Industry’s Resurgence
- Watch Hank Williams Jr, Brad Paisley Duet on ‘I’m Gonna Get Drunk and Play Hank Williams’
- Hear Prophets of Rage’s Heavy, Turbulent New Song ‘Heart Afire’
- Elvis Costello Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Cancels Tour Dates
- Elise Davis Seeks Vengeance in Spooky ‘Hold Me Like a Gun’ Video
- Chris Brown Arrested on Felony Battery Warrant in Florida
- 10 Best Country and Americana Songs of the Week: Randy Houser, Lauren Alaina
- ‘Nashville’ Recap: Juliette Returns, Deacon Deals With Dad
- Hear Meek Mill’s New EP ‘Legends of the Summer’
Music News Underground
- Les Stroud 'Big Yellow Taxi' video
- Marcus MIDI
- Doro releases new track 'Lift Me Up'
- AJIA Here We Go Now (remix)
- Alice Cooper to release live album
- Kyla Imani 'Sitting Up In My Room' video
- Florence + the Machine release acoustic version of Patricia
- Paul McCartney announces first UK shows in three years
- Underneath the Stars set for 5th year
- The Dead Daisies 'Dead and Gone' video
Leave a Reply