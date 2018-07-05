Ivory Layne – Committed

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (91)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (53)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (74)
- Film of the Month (52)
- Interviews (266)
- Live Photos (325)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Short Stack (34)
- Song of the Month (60)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (136)
- Uncategorized (14)
- Unfinished Mail (81)
- Upcoming New releases (22)
- Video of the Month (57)
- Videos (532)
- Website of the Month (89)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Album Review: The Prodigal Son by Ry Cooder (8/10)
- MC Wishes Bill Withers a Happy 80th Birthday
- Focusrite Offers Free Eventide Plug-in and 50% Discount
- Live Reviews: Villains In Vogue at The Study in Hollywood, CA
- Signing Stories: Madison Ryann Ward
- D'Addario Accessories Wins 'Best in Show' at 2018 Summer NAMM
- Executive Profile: Karen Dunn, Owner / Event Producer of KMD Productions, LLC
- Composers Needed For Live Theatrical Musical
- Producer Crosstalk: Eric Bass, multiplatinum act Shinedown
- Expert Advice: A Career by Design Not by Default
Rolling Stone
- Cardi B Countersues ‘Self-Serving and Controlling’ Former Manager
- See Congressman Beto O’Rourke Jam With Willie Nelson at 4th of July Picnic
- Drake’s ‘March 14’ and Pusha-T’s ‘The Story of Adidon’: A Complicated Relationship
- Why Most Country Fans Can’t Hear Garth Brooks’ New Song ‘All Day Long’
- Review: Container Brings Noise to the Dance Floor on ‘LP’
- Charlie Worsham to Host Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute With Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser
- Dan + Shay Tap R3hab for ‘Tequila’ Remix
- Why You’re Hearing More Borrowed Lyrics and Melodies on Pop Radio
- Watch Taylor Bennett’s ‘Bonnie and Clyde’-Inspired Video for ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’
- A Sex Pistol Goes to the North Korean Border
Music News Underground
- AJIA Here We Go Now (remix)
- Alice Cooper to release live album
- Kyla Imani 'Sitting Up In My Room' video
- Florence + the Machine release acoustic version of Patricia
- Paul McCartney announces first UK shows in three years
- Underneath the Stars set for 5th year
- The Dead Daisies 'Dead and Gone' video
- Q Awards date announced with Wolf Alice and Idles to perform
- Big Sam’s Funky Nation 'Pokechop' video
- The Hunna reveal album signing dates
Leave a Reply